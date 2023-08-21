West Virginia University students push back on program and faculty cuts after $45M budget shortfall
By LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY
Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia University students have staged a walkout to protest the proposed elimination of academic programs while showing support for faculty and staff whose jobs are being targeted. Separate midday rallies were organized Monday by the West Virginia United Students’ Union. Organizers want to halt the university’s planned reductions, seek an independent audit of its finances and reduce administrative spending. They’re also calling for increased spending by the state in higher education. The university is addressing a $45 million budget shortfall. Earlier this month, it recommended the elimination of 9% of the majors and 7% of the total faculty in Morgantown.