About 500 children have died from hunger in Sudan since fighting erupted in April, charity says

CAIRO (AP) — Save the Children says about 500 children have died from hunger in Sudan, including two dozen babies in a government-run orphanage in the capital of Khartoum, since fighting erupted in the East African country in April. The organization said on Tuesday that at least 31,000 children lack access to treatment for malnutrition and related illnesses since the Save the Children was forced to close 57 of its nutrition centers in Sudan. Sudan was plunged into chaos after monthslong tensions between the military and a rival paramilitary force exploded into open fighting on April 15.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.