Already breaking Usain Bolt’s youth records, teen sprinter Erriyon Knighton on fast track to success

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — American sprinter Erriyon Knighton has often drawn comparisons to retired Jamaican great Usain Bolt. The 19-year-old Knighton doesn’t run away from those comparisons. He embraces the idea of following in Bolt’s footsteps and already is ahead of pace. He’s eclipsed some of Bolt’s under-20 records. Knighton is convinced that someday he could surpass Bolt’s mark of 19.19 seconds in the 200 meters. Knighton is being pushed these days by American teammate Noah Lyles. Lyles is the two-time defending world champion in the 200. He also just won the 100-meter world title in Budapest.

