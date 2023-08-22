An Ohio school bus overturns after crash with minivan, leaving 1 child dead and 23 injured

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a school bus full of children overturned after a crash with a minivan in Ohio, killing one child and injuring 23 others, one seriously. Trooper Tyler Ross of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says there were 52 children from Northwestern Local Schools and a driver on the bus when the crash happened Tuesday morning on Route 41 in Lawrenceville. One student was ejected from the bus and died at the scene. Twenty-three children were taken to hospitals, and 22 were said to have non-life-threatening injuries. One seriously injured child was taken to Children’s Hospital. The minivan driver and a passenger were in stable condition.

