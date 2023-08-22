Biden names a new White House counsel as he seeks reelection and faces congressional probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says former Obama administration attorney Ed Siskel is the new White House counsel. Siskel helped craft the Obama administration’s response to the congressional investigations into the 2012 Benghazi attack that killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador. Siskel takes over in September during a critical time, when Biden is seeking reelection and congressional and judicial investigations into his administration and family are swirling. House Republicans are talking about opening an impeachment inquiry into the Democratic president, who announced Siskel on Tuesday. Siskel replaces Stuart Delery. Siskel is from Chicago and is the nephew of movie critic Gene Siskel. The White House counsel advises on legal and policy questions related to the presidency.

