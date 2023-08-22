Body of an Austrian man believed to have died in 2001 found high in the Alps
BERLIN (AP) — Police say a mountain guide has found the remains high in the Austrian Alps of a man believed to have died in an accident on a glacier 22 years ago. The body was found on Friday on the Schlatenkees glacier in the Hohe Tauern national park in eastern Tyrol province, near the Italian border and at an altitude of about 2,900 meters, or 9,515 feet. The guide alerted police, who recovered the body with the help of a helicopter. A few meters below the body, rescuers found a backpack containing cash, a bank card and a driving license. Police determined that the remains appear to be those of an Austrian man believed to have died in 2001.