Fruit grower who opposes same-sex marriage wins ruling over access to public market

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan fruit grower who opposes same-sex marriage has won a key decision in a religious liberty lawsuit against East Lansing, Michigan. The city had barred Steve Tennes from its seasonal public market in 2017 after learning that he wasn’t allowing same-sex weddings at his orchard, 22 miles away. Now a federal judge says East Lansing violated Tennes’ rights. The judge had allowed Tennes to sell apples and other fruit at the market while the lawsuit was moving through court. His attorney hopes to reach an agreement with the city and close the litigation. There was no immediate comment from East Lansing officials.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.