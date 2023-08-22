Hundreds of patients evacuated from Los Angeles hospital building that lost power in storm’s wake

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Fire Department says a power outage at a hospital prompted the evacuation of at least 21 patients in critical condition to other facilities. More than 200 other patients at Adventist Health White Memorial’s specialty care center were being moved to other buildings. Fire Department spokesperson Margaret Stewart says the specialty care center was the only building on the campus affected by the power outage. As for what caused it, Stewart referred questions to hospital officials, who didn’t respond immediately to an email seeking comment. The outage happened after Tropical Storm Hilary dumped record rainfall on Los Angeles.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.