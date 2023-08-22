NYC man convicted of attempted murder for menacing Black Lives Matter protesters with bladed glove

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man who menaced Black Lives Matter protesters wearing a glove with serrated blades and then got in his SUV and tried to run them over has been convicted of nine counts of attempted murder. Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz says 57-year-old Frank Cavalluzzi was found guilty on Monday after a two-week trial for threatening peaceful demonstrators on June 2, 2020. The confrontation happened during a wave of protests over the police killing of George Floyd. Cavalluzzi faces up to 25 years to life in prison for each of the attempted murder charges. Cavalluzzi’s attorney says his client was experiencing mental health challenges.

