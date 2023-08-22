Spain’s conservatives will get first shot at forming a government after inconclusive elections

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Spain’s conservatives will have the first chance to curry the parliamentary support necessary to form a new government following last month’s inconclusive national election. Speaker Francina Armengol announced the decision by Spain’s King Felipe VI following the monarch’s round of meetings with the leaders of the parties represented in the parliament. Popular Party leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo does not seem to have the backing necessary to become the new prime minister. If he fails, then acting Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will likely get his turn to stay in power. A new election in the coming months is now a real possibility.

