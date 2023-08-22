Thailand threatening to shut down Facebook, alleging it doesn’t screen ads well enough
BANGKOK (AP) — A Thai Cabinet minister is threatening to try to shut down Facebook in the country, saying the social media platform does not do enough to screen the advertisements it runs, leaving people vulnerable to costly scams. Thailand’s minister of Digital Economy and Society said in a statement that he is ready to go to criminal court by the end of the month arguing for Facebook to be shut down in Thailand. Reached by phone on Tuesday, Facebook parent Meta asked for queries to be sent by email to its press department, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the minister’s allegations.