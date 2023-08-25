A combat jet has crashed near a Marine Corps air station in San Diego and a search is underway

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A military jet has crashed near a San Diego base and a search-and-rescue operation is underway. The U.S. Marine Corps says in a statement early Friday that the F/A-18 went down at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar. The statement says the crash site is on government property east of the air station and there are no indications of damage to property on the ground. The aircraft was not part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Miramar but was operating out of the air station. The F/A-18 is a multirole combat aircraft.

