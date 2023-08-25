After Roe v. Wade, the fight over abortion access moves to New Mexico
By JENNA EBBERS AND CASSIDEY KAVATHAS, News21
CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) — In the year since Roe v. Wade was reversed, New Mexico has emerged as a safe haven for those who provide abortions and those who need them. But it’s also become something else: a new battleground in the fight over access to abortion in this country, with smaller towns and bigger cities warring against one another. As more states pass abortion bans, providers and patients have flocked to New Mexico. The anti-abortion movement has followed.