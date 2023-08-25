Angels’ Shohei Ohtani batting as designated hitter vs Mets after tearing elbow ligament

NEW YORK (AP) — Shohei Ohtani was batting second as the designated hitter for the Angels against the New York Mets on Friday night in the first game after Los Angeles said the two-way star had torn an elbow ligament. Los Angeles said Wednesday that Ohtani will not pitch again this season because of the torn ligament in his right elbow. He exited his scheduled start that day against Cincinnati after 26 pitches. Ohtani had Tommy John surgery in 2018 after his AL Rookie of the Year season.

