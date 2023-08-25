Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind

Many people who have evacuated communities in Canada’s Northwest Territories because of raging wildfires have had to leave their beloved pets behind. But a group of people, including a veterinarian in territorial capital of Yellowknife, have been working find these animals, reunite them with their owners or keep tabs on them until the evacuation is lifted. In some cases, owners have left out food and water for pets left behind, thinking they’d be back home in a day or two. But with evacuations lasting a week or longer, they’ve had to turn to volunteers for help.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.