Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind
By SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
Many people who have evacuated communities in Canada’s Northwest Territories because of raging wildfires have had to leave their beloved pets behind. But a group of people, including a veterinarian in territorial capital of Yellowknife, have been working find these animals, reunite them with their owners or keep tabs on them until the evacuation is lifted. In some cases, owners have left out food and water for pets left behind, thinking they’d be back home in a day or two. But with evacuations lasting a week or longer, they’ve had to turn to volunteers for help.