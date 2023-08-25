CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field. A police spokesperson said the investigation was ongoing, and additional details were expected to be released on Friday night. Major League Baseball was in contact with the White Sox and Chicago police, but the league also provided no details. The announced crowd for the game — a 12-4 loss for the Chicago White Sox against Oakland — was 21,906. A postgame concert featuring Vanilla Ice, Rob Base and Tone Loc was canceled because of “technical issues,” according to the team.

