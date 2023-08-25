Deaths of 5 people found inside an Ohio home being investigated as a domestic dispute turned bad
LAKE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (AP) — Police performing a welfare check at an Ohio home found five people dead inside the residence, including three children. The bodies were found around 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Lake Township, according to police. The names of the victims have not been released, pending notification of relatives. Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly. They have declined further comment, citing the ongoing probe. They also have declined comment on why the welfare check was requested and who made it. A man who lives next door to where the deaths occurred says he and his wife always enjoyed their neighbors and never had any issues with them.