Estonia’s pro-Ukrainian PM faces pressure to quit over husband’s indirect Russian business links

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Estonia’s strongly pro-Ukrainian prime minister is under increasing pressure to resign, after Estonian media revealed her husband’s role in a company that indirectly did business in Russia after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Kaja Kallas is one of Europe’s most outspoken supporters of Ukraine and had urged all EU companies to stop doing business with Russia. Her husband, Arvo Hallik, says he’ll sell his 25% stake in Stark Logistics, a trucking company that worked with an Estonian company involved in Russia. The opposition has urged Kallas to resign, while members of her center-right government have been calling for more answers regarding Hallik’s activities.

