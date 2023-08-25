Harris is welcoming Las Vegas Aces to the White House to celebrate team’s 2022 WNBA championship

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will take center court in the White House East Room to welcome the 2022 WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces. On Friday, she will celebrate The Aces, who defeated the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game Four of last year’s finals to win the series three games to one. The championship title is the first one for the Aces, one of the league’s original eight franchises. The Aces are also the first major professional sports team to win a championship for Las Vegas. Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, will help her honor the team on Friday.

