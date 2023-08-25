India’s lunar rover keeps walking on the moon, days after spacecraft’s historic touchdown

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s lunar rover is continuing its walk on the moon after the historic touch-down of India’s spacecraft near the moon’s south pole earlier this week. The Chandrayan-3 Rover is expected to conduct experiments over 14 days, including an analysis of the mineral composition of the lunar surface, which could help determine if there is oxygen and hydrogen on the moon. India’s space agency said on Friday that the rover has so far travelled about 8 meters — or 26.2 feet — and that all its payloads were working well. India’s space program dates back to 1960 and it has successfully put a satellite in orbit around Mars in 2014.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.