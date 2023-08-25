Maui has released the names of 388 people still missing after deadly wildfire

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui County has released the names of 388 people still missing more than two weeks after the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Officials said Thursday that they want to hear from anyone who knows a person on the list to be safe. Police Chief John Pelletier says that releasing the names isn’t easy but that officials want to be thorough. Names were deemed validated if officials had a first and last name and a verified contact for the person reporting them missing. More than 1,700 additional people reported missing have been found safe as of Thursday afternoon. The number of confirmed dead stands at 115.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.