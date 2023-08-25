NORAD scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. air defense has scrambled fighter jets to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing. The crews of two F-16s fired flares to catch the attention of the pilot of the civilian craft on Friday. The jets and a Coast Guard helicopter escorted the aircraft out of the restricted airspace without further incident. That’s according to a statement from North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD. The White House and Secret Service said the incursion had no impact on the president or his security detail. No information was released about the civilian aircraft or its pilot.

