President Joe Biden says he will request more funding for a new coronavirus vaccine
By SEUNG MIN KIM
Associated Press
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that he is planning to request more money from Congress to develop another new coronavirus vaccine, as scientists track new waves and hospitalizations rise, though not like before. Officials are already expecting updated COVID-19 vaccines that contain one version of the omicron strain, called XBB.1.5. It’s an important change from today’s combination shots, which mix the original coronavirus strain with last year’s most common omicron variants. It’s not clear exactly when people can start rolling up their sleeves for what officials hope is an annual fall COVID-19 shot.