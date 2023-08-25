Shooting that followed fight on street in Pasadena, California, wounds 5

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Police say five people have been wounded in a shooting on a street in Pasadena, California, that followed a fight. KNBC-TV reports that officers found the victims on east Orange Grove Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. Friday. Four victims were reportedly transported to a hospital and the fifth went to a hospital without assistance. Pasadena Police Department Lt. Monica Cuellar told the station the shooting followed a fight. There were no immediate arrests or a description of any suspect. Pasadena police did not immediately respond to a message from The Associated Press seeking additional information.

