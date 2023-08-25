The descendants of a British owner of slaves in Guyana apologize as Caribbean seeks reparations

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (AP) — The descendants of a 19th-century Scottish sugar and coffee planter who owned thousands of slaves in Guyana have apologized for the sins of their forefathers and called slavery a crime against humanity. Charles Gladstone is a descendant of plantation owner John Gladstone who traveled to Guyana from Britain with five relatives to offer the formal apology on Friday. Guyana President Irfaan Ali was not in the audience. He had lashed out on Thursday at the descendants of European slave traders and demanded reparations. Gladstone announced during his speech that his family would create a fund for various unnamed projects in Guyana. A handful of people gathered to protest the apology.

