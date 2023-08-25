Yale and a student group are settling a mental health discrimination lawsuit

Yale University is settling a federal lawsuit that said the Ivy League school discriminated against students with mental health disabilities, including pressuring them to withdraw. The settlement agreement between Yale and an alumni and student group was announced Friday. Yale says it will modify its policies regarding medical leaves of absence, including streamlining the reinstatement process for students who return to campus when they are ready. The plaintiffs had argued the reinstatement process was an onerous one, discouraging students for decades from taking medical leave for mental health when they needed it the most.

