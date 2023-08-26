Bare electrical wire and poles in need of replacement on Maui were little match for strong winds

In the first moments of the Maui fires, when high winds brought down power poles, slapping electrified wires to the dry grass below, there was a reason the flames erupted all at once in long, neat rows — those wires were bare, uninsulated metal that could spark on contact. Videos and images analyzed by The Associated Press confirmed those wires were among miles of line that Hawaiian Electric Co. left naked to the weather and often-thick foliage, despite a recent push by utilities in other wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas to cover up their lines or bury them. Many power poles on Maui were built to “an obsolete 1960s standard,” were leaning and near the end of their projected life.

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT, BERNARD CONDON and MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press

