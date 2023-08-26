Gabon voters report polling station delays as country holds major election

LIBREVILLE, Gabon (AP) — Voters in Gabon say polling stations opened far later than planned as the Central African nation held elections for local leaders, legislators and a president. Incumbent President Ali Bongo Ondimba is seeking a third seven-year term and to continue a 55-year political dynasty. Bongo came to power in 2009 after the death of his father, Omar Bongo, who ruled the country for 41 years. This year, the opposition united in favor of his main challenger, economics professor Albert Ondo Ossa, one week before the general election. Voters in Libreville, Gabon’s capital, complained of polling stations opening late. Many election sites had failed to open as of 2 p.m. Saturday.

