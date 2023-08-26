Germany’s Scholz vows a quick resolution to his coalition government’s latest standoff

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor OIaf Scholz is vowing that his coalition government will quickly resolve a dispute over child benefits that has marred attempts to put months of damaging public infighting behind it. Center-left Social Democrat Scholz leads a coalition of three parties that are broadly socially liberal. But their approaches to economic and other issues are often at odds. His two junior coalition partners squabbled at length earlier this year over a plan to replace fossil-fuel home heating systems, which helped drag down the government’s poll ratings. Now they are arguing about a plan to expand child benefits. Scholz said in an interview published Saturday that details of that plan will be cleared up “by next week.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.