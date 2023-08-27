Climate activists target jets, yachts and golf in a string of global protests against luxury
By DAVID BRUNAT
Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Climate activism has intensified in the past few years as the planet warms to dangerous levels, igniting more extreme heat, floods, storms and wildfires around the world. Tactics have been getting more radical, and activists are now turning their attention to the wealthy, after long targeting some of the world’s most profitable companies – oil and gas conglomerates, banks and insurance firms that continue to invest in fossil fuels.