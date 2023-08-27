Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
Roberto Mancini has been appointed coach of the Saudi Arabia national team. The news comes just two weeks after the European Championship-winning manager surprisingly left his job in charge of Italy. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says the Italian has been given a four-year contract. His first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later. Both are friendly games. Italian media reports that Mancini’s contract is worth 25 million euros ($27 million) a year and that the 58-year-old will be presented to the media at a news conference on Monday.