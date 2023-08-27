Roberto Mancini appointed Saudi Arabia coach 2 weeks after quitting job in charge of Italy

Roberto Mancini has been appointed coach of the Saudi Arabia national team. The news comes just two weeks after the European Championship-winning manager surprisingly left his job in charge of Italy. The Saudi Arabian soccer federation says the Italian has been given a four-year contract. His first matches in charge will be against Costa Rica on Sept. 8 and South Korea four days later. Both are friendly games. Italian media reports that Mancini’s contract is worth 25 million euros ($27 million) a year and that the 58-year-old will be presented to the media at a news conference on Monday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.