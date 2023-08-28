A Russian who worked at a US consulate is accused of collecting information for US diplomats

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s top domestic security agency says a detained former employee of the U.S. Consulate in Vladivostok is accused of collecting information about Russian action in Ukraine and related issues on U.S. diplomats’ orders. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the country’s main domestic security agency, said Robert Shonov is suspected of “gathering information about the special military operation, mobilization processes in Russian regions, problems and their impact on protest activities of the population in the runup to the 2024 presidential election.” The agency said Monday it has served summonses to question two U.S. diplomats who allegedly instructed Shonov to collect the information.

