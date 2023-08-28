As worker actions continue nationwide, White House highlights how administration is helping unions
By FATIMA HUSSEIN
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — As worker actions continue from Hollywood to Detroit, and new labor unions crop up nationally, the White House on Monday was highlighting its effort to bolster worker organizing throughout the U.S. President Joe Biden is counting on critical labor support as he campaigns for a second term in office, holding his first re-election campaign rally at a Pennsylvania union hall in June, declaring: “I’m proud to be the most pro-union president in American history.” The White House and Treasury on Monday issued a joint analysis on the state of labor unions and the administration’s role in protecting them.