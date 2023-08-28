Backpage founder faces 2nd trial over what prosecutors say was a scheme to sell sex through ad sales

PHOENIX (AP) — A founder of Backpage.com will face his second trial on charges of facilitating prostitution and laundering money in what authorities say was a scheme to knowingly sell ads for sex on the classified site. Jury selection for Michael Lacey and four former Backpage employees is scheduled to begin Tuesday. Their first trial ended in a mistrial when a judge concluded prosecutors had too many references to child sex trafficking in a case where no one faced such a charge. Backpage’s operators said they never allowed ads for sex and used people and automated tools to try to delete such ads.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.