California sues district that requires parents be notified if their kids change pronouns

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — California’s attorney general has sued a Southern California school district over its new policy that requires schools to notify parents if their children change their gender identification or pronouns. Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the suit Monday against Chino Valley Unified School District. The district is one of several in Southern California that have adopted similar policies. Bonta says it amounts to “forced outing” of transgender students and violates their civil rights and the state constitution. A spokesperson said the district is working with its attorneys to review the lawsuit.

By AMY TAXIN and SOPHIE AUSTIN Associated Press/Report for America

