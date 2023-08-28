Convicted ex-Ohio House speaker moved to Oklahoma prison to begin his 20-year sentence

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Convicted former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been transferred to Oklahoma to begin his time in federal prison. Bureau of Prisons records show the 64-year-old Republican was recently moved to the federal transfer center in Oklahoma City. He had been held in the Butler County Jail in southwestern Ohio since being sentenced in June to 20 years for racketeering conspiracy for his role in the largest corruption scheme in Ohio history. Fifty-one-year-old ex-lobbyist Matt Borger received five years, which he is serving at the federal prison in Milan, Michigan, near Ann Arbor.

