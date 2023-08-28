Fiona Ferro, a tennis player who accused her ex-coach of sexual assault, returned to the US Open
NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis player Fiona Ferro has returned to compete at the U.S. Open a year after she accused her former coach of rape. That case is still pending. Ferro, who’s from France, took a few months off from the tour after going public with her story following a loss in qualifying at Flushing Meadows in 2022. And she still has not hired a personal coach for 1-on-1 work, instead training with a group of players who are coached by someone from the French tennis federation. She lost in the first round Monday in New York to Victoria Azarenka, who offered kind words afterward.