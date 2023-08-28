Florida football team alters its travel plans with Tropical Storm Idalia approaching the state

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The University of Florida is altering its travel plans for the football team’s season opener at No. 14 Utah in hopes of avoiding Tropical Storm Idalia. A team spokesman says the Gators will fly to Dallas on Tuesday, practice and spend the night there, and then travel to Salt Lake City on Wednesday. Coach Billy Napier’s team had initially planned to fly from Gainesville to Utah on Wednesday. Tropical Storm Idalia is expected to start affecting Florida with hurricane-force winds as soon as late Tuesday and arrive on the state’s west coast by Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.