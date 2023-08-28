Iran summons Swiss diplomat over US seizure of Iranian crude oil that’s now at port in Houston

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has summoned a Swiss diplomat over the apparent U.S. seizure of Iranian crude oil from a ship that sat for months off Texas. That’s according to remarks Monday from Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman. Meanwhile, ship-tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press showed a tanker now carrying the oil appeared to be moored in Houston, likely preparing to discharge it. The remarks mark the latest twist in the saga of the oil, which come amid wider tensions between the U.S. and the Islamic Republic. Switzerland has looked out for America’s interests in Iran since the 1979 U.S. Embassy hostage crisis.

By AMIR VAHDAT and JON GAMBRELL Associated Press

