Kansas college reaches settlement in lawsuit alleging discrimination against Black athletes

HIGHLAND, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas community college that was accused of discriminating against Black student-athletes has agreed to a settlement. The Justice Department announced Monday in a news release that the agreement requires Highland Community College to make its disciplinary proceedings more fair, to provide more training and to improve its procedures for responding to student complaints. A university spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a phone message or email seeking comment.

