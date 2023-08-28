New tool will allow college athletes to report gambling suspicions to a sports wagering monitor
By The Associated Press
A digital platform where college athletes can alert their administrations anonymously to improper or illegal conduct by coaches, teammates or others is expanding to allow them to report suspected gambling activity. RealResponse’s partnership with U.S. Integrity will come at no additional cost to some 150 athletic departments that are clients. The service builds on a tip hotline U.S. Integrity and RealResponse unveiled in May and will give college athletic administrators a direct line to investigators.