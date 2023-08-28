Poland is investigating disruptions to train traffic from unauthorized radio signals

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish security authorities are investigating multiple cases of disruption to railway traffic, after unauthorized radio signals stopped several trains over the weekend. On some of the signals, the Russian national anthem could reportedly be heard in the background. Poland’s railway is the main transport route for international military support going to neighboring Ukraine, which is fighting Russia’s aggression. Two men in their 20s have been arrested and prosecutors have opened an investigation. Intelligence officials are investigating whether the disruption was sabotage and say they’re not ruling anything out.

