Police in Ohio fatally shot a pregnant shoplifting suspect

BLENDON, Ohio (AP) — Police officials in an Ohio suburb say officers shot and killed a pregnant woman suspected of shoplifting after she accelerated her car toward an officer trying to stop her. Twenty-one-year-old Ta’Kiya Young died Thursday in Blendon, outside Columbus. Police Chief John Belford says the officers were at a supermarket on an unrelated matter when an employee told them people were trying to flee with stolen items. One officer went to the driver’s side of Young’s car and told her to stop, while the other moved in front of the vehicle. Belford says Young accelerated forward and the officer in front of the vehicle fired one shot through the front windshield, killing her.

