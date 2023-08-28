Second man dies following weekend shooting in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — Authorities say second man has died following a weekend shooting near a Louisville, Kentucky, restaurant and bar that also injured several other people. Police Maj. Shannon Lauder says officers arrived at the scene in downtown Louisville around 3 a.m. and found a man dead and five people who had been wounded. Mayor Craig Greenberg says one of the wounded — a man — later died at a hospital. According to news reports, the other four people who were wounded suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and man who wasn’t shot was hurt in a fall. Police haven’t arrested anyone, and Lauder urged anyone with information to come forward. The shooting occurred outside the Southern Restaurant & Lounge in the city’s downtown area.

