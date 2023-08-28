Sweden charges man arrested last year in predawn raid with spying for Russia

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Russian-born Swedish citizen has been charged with collecting information for Russia’s military intelligence service GRU for almost a decade. Sweden’s Prosecution Authority said Monday that 60-year-old Sergey Skvortsov is accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power.” He and his wife were arrested in November in a predawn operation in Nacka, outside Stockholm. Swedish media earlier reported that elite police rappelled from two Black Hawk helicopters to arrest the couple. Skvortsov has been held in custody since his arrest and denies any wrongdoing. The trial is to start Sept. 4.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.