Top Pakistani court in southwest quashes sedition case against imprisoned ex-PM Imran Khan

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — A defense lawyer says a court in southwest Pakistan has quashed a sedition case against imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan. Monday’s ruling by a court in the southwestern city of Quetta was a sign of some relief for the former cricket hero-turned-politician who has been embroiled in over 150 cases since his ouster last year. The 70-year-old Khan is currently being held at the high-security Attock prison in Punjab province after being convicted and sentenced to three years in a graft case. The sedition case was registered against Khan in March on charges of inciting people to violence.

