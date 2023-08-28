Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return with a heavy metal holiday tour, ‘The Ghosts of Christmas Eve’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trans-Siberian Orchestra will return this winter with a holiday tour called “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” The hybrid of heavy metal, classical music, theater production, pyrotechnics and laser lightshow will hit 62 cities and deliver 104 performances in both matinee and evening sets. It kicks off on Nov. 15 at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, and runs through Dec. 30, concluding at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Al Pitrelli is TSO’s guitarist and music director. He says that since the band started 28 years ago, their winter tours have become a tradition for loyal fans and their families.

