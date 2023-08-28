Two adults, two young children found fatally stabbed inside New York City apartment

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say four people have been found stabbed to death inside a New York City apartment. The dead include two adults, a 3-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy. Police say the bodies were found just before 3 p.m. Monday on Manhattan’s Upper West Side by officers who were called to the building for a wellness check. The adults had trauma to the neck and the children had trauma to their bodies. Police say emergency officials pronounced all of them dead at the scene. Additional information is not yet available. The investigation is ongoing.

