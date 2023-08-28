Typhoon Saola lashes northern Philippines and heads toward Taiwan, southern China

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — A typhoon has dumped heavy rain in the northern Philippines but didn’t make landfall as it moves toward southern Taiwan and is aiming at China’s southern coast. Flooding in low-lying villages displaced more than 2,300 people, most of whom sought shelter in government evacuation centers in the Philippines. Weather authorities warned of the risk of further floods and landslides, especially in mountainous areas that had seen heavy rains over the past few days. Typhoon Saola is packing maximum winds of 96 mph and gusts of up to 118 mph. It’s expected to further weaken and may hit the southern tip of Taiwan on Wednesday. Most weather maps put the typhoon on course toward Hong Kong and southern China later this week.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.