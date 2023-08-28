University of North Carolina warns of armed person on campus and urges people to stay inside

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has issued a warning about an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus.” An alert sent out just after 1 p.m. Monday urged people to go inside, avoid windows. At 1:50 p.m., officials posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that the shelter-in-place order remained in effect and that it was “an ongoing situation.” About 40 minutes later, the school added a post saying: “Remain sheltered in place. This is an ongoing situation. Suspect at large.” Video showed a heavy police presence on the campus of the state’s flagship university, where the fall semester started last week. Campus officials did not immediately respond to an email seeking more details about the report.

